Mom faces DUI charge after crash during pick-up at Oasis High School

A crash in the pick-up line at Oasis High School led Cape Coral police to a DUI investigation.

Officers arrested 55-year-old Kelley Rainero after, they say, she hit another car in the lot Wednesday afternoon.

She had to be taken to the hospital for medical care. No children were injured.

In an interview over the phone with WINK News reporter Jolena Esperto, Rainero said she was tired and had just woken up and had to pick up her kids immediately.

She and her attorney both said she was not drunk.

Rainero was arrested for a DUI in 2023, but the charges were dropped.

She once again faces DUI charges. This time for rear-ending another car at Oasis High during parent pick-up.

Cape police found her at fault and admitted her to the hospital afterward.

Some people said they saw the crash happen at about 2 p.m. while they were waiting in the car line.

“On occasion, we’re going to have some dummies out there,” said one parent. “That happens … but overall, I give this place an A-plus.”

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.



