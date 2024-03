Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol has located the pickup truck believed to be in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Oil Well Road.

On Monday, the FHP released pre-crash footage of a white Chevy pickup truck believed to be involved in the incident that occurred on Sunday.

The crash happened east of Ave Maria and south of Immokalee Road shortly before 8 a.m.

FHP responded to Oil Well Road and State Road 29 after a truck hit a 67-year-old man riding a bicycle.

On Wednesday night, the FHP located the pickup, partially concealed under a tarp, at a residence in Hendry County. Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers have since seized the truck.

The investigation remains ongoing as the suspect of the crash is yet to be identified.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.