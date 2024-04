The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a truck driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in Lehigh Acres.

According to FHP, the crash occurred on Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m. at 40th Street Southwest and Rena Avenue South.

The victim of the crash, 54-year-old John Vanwy, was killed while riding his motorcycle.

Troopers posted a video of the alleged truck used in the crash on the FHP Instagram page.

FHP believes that either a GMC Sierra or a Chevy Silverado with possible frontal damage was the vehicle involved in the crash.

In the video, the alleged truck driver exited his vehicle with a flashlight to examine the crash scene.

WINK News spoke with John Vanwy’s nephew Micheal Vanwy about the loss of his uncle.

“This person is out there going to sleep every night, woke up this morning, and had Easter dinner with his family. now my uncle isn’t here with us; he should have been eating dinner with us a few hours ago,” said Vanwy. “We shouldn’t be mourning him on the side of the road cause of a reckless driver.”

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is encouraged to contact the FHP immediately.