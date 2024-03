Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Lee County.

According to FHP, the crash occurred on Thursday at approximately 9:45 p.m. at 40th Street Southwest and Rena Avenue South.

An early investigation of the crash details an unknown vehicle colliding with a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist’s passenger sustained severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the passenger remains unknown.

According to FHP, the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

Anyone with information regarding this deadly hit-and-run is encouraged to contact FHP at 800-665-2794.

You can contact the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to drop an anonymous tip through the website here or through their contact line, 1-800-780-8477.