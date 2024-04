Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store Saturday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, shortly after 6 a.m., the suspect walked into a 7-Eleven store at 9990 Interstate Commerce Drive. The man left the store once before returning at 6:18 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect waited for customers to leave before he walked behind the register, showed his gun, and demanded cash.

The suspect made off in an unknown direction after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen wearing a mask, a long-sleeved neon yellow shirt, and an orange traffic vest during the robbery.

If you have any information on the robbery or the suspect, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.