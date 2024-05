A drive down Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers is a reminder of what used to be for many. Whether it’s the abandoned doctors’ offices, shopping plaza units, or the old Sears, there’s room for improvement.

The area has seen lots of changes and lots of growth, and it has yet to experience more. In a few years, Lee Memorial Hospital is expected to leave.

Every few years the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency, or CRA, updates their plans for long-term development.

“We look out about 20 years,” said Mellone Long, the Fort Myers CRA Assistant Director, “but things happen before the 20 years are up, so we try to update them often.”

The last time the Cleveland Avenue plan was updated was in 2016, and in order for a new plan to be set in motion, the city needs to hear from you.

The CRA is hosting a public workshop Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 2431 Cleveland Ave. Everyone is invited to attend and brainstorm together.

“We don’t want to sit in the office and try and decide what should be in the community,” said Long. “We really want the community to come and talk to us and tell us what they think.”

The goal is to have a first draft of the Cleveland Avenue plan done by June.

How do you think the $6 million budget should be spent? WINK News asked people in Fort Myers that exact question, and people have ideas.

People brought up wider bike lanes, more walkability between downtown and the Cleveland corridor and more security.

“I hope we see more malls with more different kinds of restaurants outside,” said Ruben Cruz, a Fort Myers resident. “And a nice shopping center with expensive ones, so instead of going to Miami or Naples, you can just go over there.”

Long said the three major things the city is looking at are what to do with the old Sears, the hospital and how to improve on biking and walking trails to and from parks.

“It would be nice to see the sidewalks a little bit wider,” said Kelli Gordon, a Babcock Ranch resident who frequently visits the Edison Mall on Cleveland Avenue.

Landscaping and signage are also a focus, as well as all-around safety along this busy road.

“We want everything on Cleveland to be very, very beautiful,” said Long.