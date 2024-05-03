WINK News

Jimmie The Beef Guy opens in Fort Myers

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart has brought Chicago style to Fort Myers. 

Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in November 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41. 

On May 2, he opened his second location at 3664 Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers, just south of Hill Avenue. The “La Parilla” sign for a Puerto Rican restaurant that used to use the 800 square feet of space still stands. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

