Charlotte County deputies have arrested a man they say tried to strike a patrol cruiser after an armed robbery call at a Dollar Store in Englewood.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at Dollar General in Englewood.

Deputies identified the suspect’s car, and the suspect attempted to flee.

As he took off, deputies said, he attempted to ram one of their vehicles with his own, but the deputy was able to avoid the collision.

After a short chase, the suspect came to a stop in the area of Piney Court and Treadway Road and eventually gave himself up.

There were no reports of injuries.

CCSO said this is “a very active investigation and no further information is available at this time.”

WINK News has requested an incident report for more information, including the identity of the suspect.

