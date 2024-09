Jailyn Tyreke Thomas and Mikael Alejandro Blanc Stewart Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two people have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral arcade armed with guns earlier this week.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, at around 10 a.m., officers received a call that an armed robbery had occurred at the Hurricane Arcade on Pine Island Road on Monday.

Callers reported that a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask over his face entered the back of Hurricane Arcade and robbed the establishment at gunpoint.

The man reportedly grabbed a cash box from employees at gunpoint. Witnesses saw him flee on foot and enter the passenger side door of a blue Honda SUV.

Officers located the SUV and activated their emergency lights and sirens, but the SUV sped away.

The SUV kept speeding away until it hit a pole and landed in an embankment near Andalusia Boulevard and Durden Parkway.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Mikael Alejandro Blanc Stewart, and the passenger was identified as 23-year-old Jailyn Tyreke Thomas.

Thomas is being charged with robbery with a firearm. Stewart is being charged with robbery with a firearm and fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.