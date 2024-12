Lee County has implemented the Hope Card Program, a new statewide initiative to help victims of domestic violence.

A Hope Card is a free digital or wallet-sized card for people who have been issued a restraining order.

“I think holding on to one of these cards will help empower survivors,” said Tama Calderone, the legal director for The Shelter for Abused Women and Children.

The Lee County Clerk’s office also offers digital versions of the Hope Card. Hope Card Example

The Hope Card assists law enforcement in verifying that a protective order is in place.

“If there is ever a violation, they can just go straight to law enforcement and hand over the card and use their own power to show that they have protection and to continue to protect themselves,” Calderone said.

Cards will identify the name and birth date of the person protected by the court order, the name and birth date of the respondent and certain information relating to the protective order.

“It really empowers them [survivors], and they know that they have a sense of security, knowing that they have that card handy if anything should happen,” said Jennifer Benton, CEO of Abuse Counseling and Treatment.

“We are proud to be able to bring this service to Lee County to help protect victims of abuse and violence,” said Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Kevin Karnes. “The Hope Card will provide them with a clear and easily accessible tool to show law enforcement that they have a final injunction for protection to help ensure their safety.”

Hope Cards are valid for two years or until the protective order expires. Cards can be renewed if protective orders remain in effect.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said, “The safety and security of our Lee County residents is my top priority. These standardized hope cards will assist in providing the specific details deputies need to help ensure the safety of a petitioner. The sooner confirmed information that is available, the earlier we can begin our investigation.”

You may request a card online or in person at the domestic violence counter. To request a Hope Card online, click here.