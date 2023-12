Connor Crumrine Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing his mother in the neck and then attempting to stab his sister at their Port Charlotte home.

According to the police report, Kasey Crumrine called 911 and said her brother, 23-year-old Connor Crumrine, had stabbed their mother, 54-year-old Jennifer Crumrine, on Tuesday at their home on Chelsea Court.

Before deputies arrived, Connor turned his attention toward his little sister, Savannah Crumrine, and began to attack her.

Before the stabbing, Kasey told deputies that Connor began trying to teach them how to get into a fetal position and made statements about heaven and hell the night before the stabbing. Kasey also made the claim of Connor making finger gun gestures toward them.

According to the report, the family had planned to leave for a cruise on the day of the stabbing.

On the night of the stabbing, Jennifer informed Savannah and Kasey that she would not be going on the cruise to arrange for Connor to be admitted into the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care for mental health help.

Jennifer then told Connor of her intent to take him for treatment. In response to the statement, Connor slowly began to prepare for the ride.

Jennifer then instructed Kasey to call Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to inform them of what was happening.

While Kasey was on the phone, she heard Jennifer scream, “he’s stabbing me, he’s stabbing me.” Kasey went to help Jennifer and observed her brother, Connor, actively stabbing their mother.

When deputies arrived, they found Connor on top of his sister with a knife.

Deputies gave Connor multiple commands, which he ignored. He was then tased by deputies to diffuse the situation.

He continued to be non-compliant with law enforcement orders and had to be physically removed from the bedroom and detained on the scene.

The mother was transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Savannah had wounds to her upper back and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. Kasey had a minor laceration injury to her hand and was transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

Connor was determined to have a minor laceration injury to his hand and was transported to Shore Point Health of Port Charlotte.

Connor is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 29.