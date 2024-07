William Diaz Credit: Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

A Hendry County man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a minor and threatening her family.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, road patrol units responded to a disturbance in the Montura Ranch Estates area on Thursday, July 11.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found 48-year-old William Diaz along with a juvenile female.

The two were separated and the girl told deputies that she had been sexually assaulted by Diaz.

Members of the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.

The juvenile victim was transported for medical treatment.

A search warrant was executed on the property and residence. During this investigation, it was discovered that Diaz had reportedly made threats to the girl and other family members.

After the search concluded, Diaz was placed under arrest and charged with multiple charges including lewd or lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16.

He is currently being held without bond at the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.