A newly released 911 call highlights the panicked discovery of two bodies after a mysterious shooting on Trails End Drive in Charlotte County.

Two men were discovered dead with bullet wounds on Jan. 24 near a home located at the far end of Trails End Drive, off Washington Loop Road.

According to neighbors, law enforcement remains on the scene investigating the shooting of the fatal shooting.

“I just got here to do tree work. A friend of mine’s daughter is outside. I went in the house. Him and his friend are dead on the ground. They’ve been shot,” the caller said.

One anonymous neighbor stated that the men, Mario Schiano, 47, and Anthony Galeotti, 44, were “close, like brothers,” always keeping each other company.

The neighbor then continued to mention to WINK News how he never witnessed any signs of either man wanting to harm themselves.

He then concluded his statement expressing how shocked he felt and wouldn’t be surprised if a third party was involved in the shooting.

Neighbors worry that they need to keep their guards up within their community out of fear of facing a fate similar to Schiano and Galeotti’s.

Another anonymous neighbor told WINK News of the previously mentioned concern, as now he carries a firearm on his person at all times.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to drop an anonymous tip or call at 941-639-2101.

You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.