A powerful symbol of honor and remembrance is standing proudly in Southwest Florida.

The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is open to the public, a reminder of those we lost who served our country.

Growing up in a military home, Bob Feathers saw his dad go in and out of wars.

“World War 2, Korea and Vietnam 3 times,” said Feathers, “Of course, I remember the Vietnam days as a kid because we saw men go away and then they would come back as a unit. And some of them didn’t make it.”

Those who did not make it have their names displayed at the Vietnam veteran memorial.

Tens of thousands of names of family, friends, and colleagues cover the memorial.

“There was like six of them in my graduating class that died,” said Army Veteran Jack Quinlan, “A couple of them were killed in the aftermath, you know, by the effects of the war.”

Even though the memorial here is a replica of the original one in Washington DC, The Traveling Vietnam Veteran Memorial sitting in the middle of Lakes Park still has the same impact on many.

It’s all in thanks to the American Veteran Traveling Tribute.

“I think it’s a thrill and an honor to get to see this thing,” said Quinlan. “I went and saw it in DC once and I was just blown away by it. Simple as it is it’s just very powerful.”

Bob Sheehan agrees. Sheehan is the Director of Community Engagement for Hope HealthCare.

“It’s very very important for us that we honor our veterans, and give an opportunity for the community to honor them as well,” said Sheehan, “We want them to know they’re appreciated, We want to thank them and we want to say to all the Vietnam veterans…welcome home.”

The replica will be available for public viewing until 8:00 p.m.