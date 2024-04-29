Few showers this Monday afternoon after a pleasant and dry morning

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter.
All parents fear the expense of college for their children; however, the state offers a great option in the Florida Prepaid Plan.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and pleasant Monday morning start with the possibility of afternoon rain showers.
While details are limited, what is available is that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are actively investigating a shooting that killed one man.
The Bishop of the Diocese of Venice is speaking out after Charlotte County Reverend Leo Riley was arrested on five counts of sexual battery stemming from his past work as a priest in Iowa.
President Joe Biden’s administration is indefinitely delaying a long-awaited menthol cigarette ban, a decision that infuriated anti-smoking advocates but could avoid a political backlash from Black voters in November.
A powerful symbol of honor and remembrance is standing proudly here in Southwest Florida. The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is open to the public, a reminder of those we lost who served our country.
Two people have been arrested for street racing in Lee County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
On an average day, it’s pretty common to see people fishing or swimming in a canal. One neighbor in Cape Coral saw something unusual in his backyard Friday afternoon.
A crash involving at least two vehicles sent one person to the hospital.
Clouds and occasional sunshine this Sunday. A few brief showers are possible late in the afternoon and this evening.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills, including a measure requiring disclaimers on certain political ads created using artificial intelligence and a bill about regulation of vape products.
Behind each putt and swing of a golf club at the Gold Star Golf Tournament is someone who knew John Wirka Junior.
If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that’s probably because it has, at least if you’re measuring via internet time. What’s now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form?
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store Saturday morning.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and pleasant Monday morning start with the possibility of afternoon rain showers.
Here’s what to expect for the next three days:
Monday: Comfortable and mostly sunny start with temperatures in the 60s.
Mostly sunny start with more clouds building through the early afternoon.
Southwest Florida will see a few showers developing after 2 p.m., move towards the coast through the evening commute, and move offshore by 10 p.m.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s.
Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Another pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Sun and clouds start the day, with more clouds building through the early afternoon.
Southwest Florida can expect a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.
Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.