Few showers this Monday afternoon after a pleasant and dry morning

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and pleasant Monday morning start with the possibility of afternoon rain showers.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Comfortable and mostly sunny start with temperatures in the 60s.

Mostly sunny start with more clouds building through the early afternoon.

Southwest Florida will see a few showers developing after 2 p.m., move towards the coast through the evening commute, and move offshore by 10 p.m.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Another pleasant morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds start the day, with more clouds building through the early afternoon.

Southwest Florida can expect a few showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.