Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Jupiter

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter.

Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch will join DeSantis.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at The Els Center of Excellence.

Note: The conference may not begin at the exact time slated.

