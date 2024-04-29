Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Jupiter

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter.
All parents fear the expense of college for their children; however, the state offers a great option in the Florida Prepaid Plan.
The Weather Authority is tracking a cool and pleasant Monday morning start with the possibility of afternoon rain showers.
While details are limited, what is available is that Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are actively investigating a shooting that killed one man.
The Bishop of the Diocese of Venice is speaking out after Charlotte County Reverend Leo Riley was arrested on five counts of sexual battery stemming from his past work as a priest in Iowa.
President Joe Biden’s administration is indefinitely delaying a long-awaited menthol cigarette ban, a decision that infuriated anti-smoking advocates but could avoid a political backlash from Black voters in November.
A powerful symbol of honor and remembrance is standing proudly here in Southwest Florida. The Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall is open to the public, a reminder of those we lost who served our country.
Two people have been arrested for street racing in Lee County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
On an average day, it’s pretty common to see people fishing or swimming in a canal. One neighbor in Cape Coral saw something unusual in his backyard Friday afternoon.
A crash involving at least two vehicles sent one person to the hospital.
Clouds and occasional sunshine this Sunday. A few brief showers are possible late in the afternoon and this evening.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed 28 bills, including a measure requiring disclaimers on certain political ads created using artificial intelligence and a bill about regulation of vape products.
Behind each putt and swing of a golf club at the Gold Star Golf Tournament is someone who knew John Wirka Junior.
If it feels like TikTok has been around forever, that’s probably because it has, at least if you’re measuring via internet time. What’s now in question is whether it will be around much longer and, if so, in what form?
Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying an armed robber who held up a convenience store Saturday morning.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference in Jupiter.
Agency for Persons with Disabilities Director Taylor Hatch will join DeSantis.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday at The Els Center of Excellence.
Check back in later to watch the entire news conference live.
Note: The conference may not begin at the exact time slated.