Precautionary boil water notice for small portion of Lee County Utilities customers

A Cape Coral woman says the city is trying to make her pay for someone else’s mistake after she received a utility bill meant for the home’s previous owner.
Prom is a rite of passage for many teenagers, but one teen had her prom dreams ruined after wasn’t allowed in because of what she was wearing.
Repair work is expected to be completed overnight and water service will be restored before early morning Wednesday.
At least eight people have been killed, and dozens of others have been hurt in a bus crash near Dunnellon after it was hit by a pickup truck.
Miniopolis Builders, a company with a vision to revolutionize affordable housing, is facing challenges in bringing their innovative concept to life in Lee County.
A pick-up game of basketball at Desoto County High School turned into a physical beating for fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Ward.
John Joseph Richter is now convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.
The first Glades Commissioners meeting since Florida Department of Law Enforcement released their investigation findings happened on Tuesday.
For 15 years, Annabelle Tometich wrote under the famous byline Jean Le Beouf as a food critic for the News-Press. Now, she tells her personal story in her book, “The Mango Tree.”
Sandrine Fontaine and Arnaud Fontaine come to Southwest Florida twice a year from France, and they try to spend every day kayaking out on the water.
Artificial intelligence, otherwise known as AI, has the power to maximize a product. Including local businesses like Vectra Digital.
Early on Tuesday morning, a group of people stood outside of the Glades County Commissioners meeting protesting Commissioner Whidden.
Deputies are outside of a house for a stabbing investigation. Collier County deputies said there is one person hurt.
Fire investigators are looking into a series of suspicious fires in Lehigh Acres that have them wondering if there is an arsonist on the loose.
The 4-1 vote, which includes a review after one year and a Code Enforcement report, involves homesteaded properties in an area of North Naples west of Collier Boulevard.
Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice to about 580 residences in South Fort Myers off Winkler Road.
Neighborhoods impacted include those along Winkler Road from Banyan Bay to Woodgate Drive, including the communities of:
As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute.
Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.
The situation was caused by a contractor who hit a water main in the area.