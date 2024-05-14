WINK News

Precautionary boil water notice for small portion of Lee County Utilities customers

Lee County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice to about 580 residences in South Fort Myers off Winkler Road.

Neighborhoods impacted include those along Winkler Road from Banyan Bay to Woodgate Drive, including the communities of:

  • Banyan Bay
  • Woodgate
  • Catalina Isles
  • Belle Meade
  • Tropical Cove
  • Winkler Estates

Repair work is expected to be completed overnight and water service will be restored before early morning Wednesday.

As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute.

Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe.

The situation was caused by a contractor who hit a water main in the area.

