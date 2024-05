CREDIT: WINK. Protesters gathering outside of Glades County courthouse.

Early on Tuesday morning, a group of people stood outside of the Glades County Commissioners meeting to protest about Glades County District 1 Commissioner Tony Whidden living outside of his district and keeping his commissioner position.

The group of roughly 10 people held their signs loud and proud.

Cars driving by alongside the Glades Courthouse on US 27 North honked their horns and cheered on the group.

They stood outside of the building and welcomed the commissioners and members of the public to the meeting.

The group told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean that when arriving for the meeting, Commissioner Whidden walked inside the building fast to avoid the protest.

Protesters used several signs to help voice their concerns.

“The country I fought for, for 23 years, we wound up supporting independence, the constitution, and not to stray from it,” Douglas Korinke, a Glades County resident said.

The group are all demanding one thing from their elected official.

“I’d like to see him resign,” Korinke said.

The protesters did not go into the meeting to continue voicing their concerns. They said they thought they wouldn’t be allowed to speak at the meeting, but nonetheless, they made it inside.

County workers said that was not the case. They said they would’ve been allowed to speak as long as they signed up for public comment.

The public hearing this morning had no comments on Commissioner Whidden living outside of this district.