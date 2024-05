A pick-up game of basketball turned into a physical beating for fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Ward.

“I’m having headaches and some nightmares now,” he said. “I’m just now getting out of the house and just starting to go back to school.”

The fight happened on May 5 at Desoto County High School.

When the basketball game ended, Jeremiah extended his hand to Keyshawn Smith in a show of good sportsmanship.

Smith batted Jeremiah’s hand away, and Jeremiah playfully tapped Smith’s head.

Smith then started chasing Jeremiah toward the bleachers, shoving him down.

Smith put Jeremiah into a headlock and hit him with a closed fist.

“He had pushed me, and I thought I was going to stop chasing me when I went to the bleachers,” said Jeremiah. “Then he pushed me, and he started punching me. That’s when everybody came over, and they got him off me.”

“His peers had to come get him [Smith] off of him [Jeremiah],” said William Ward, Jeremiah’s dad. “Who knows if no one was there, or they didn’t react to it that fast?”

Other players ran over and broke up the fight while Jeremiah’s coach didn’t react.

For Jeremiah’s dad, William, and mom, Aretha Christian, that’s not good enough.

“This is somebody’s son,” Christian said. “They should make sure he’s okay. He’s bleeding all over the bleachers. He’s sitting there holding his head for minutes.”

Jeremiah’s eyebrow was split open, and he had scrapes and bruises on his knee and angle.

While Jeremiah’s physical injuries are healing, he’s scared to leave his house.

“I feel like he’s gonna retaliate and try to come get me,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah considers Smith a mentor and has known him since seventh grade.

They play basketball together all the time, which is why this beatdown was even more personal.

“I just want accountability,” William said. “That’s what I want.”

Smith was arrested and charged with battery but has bonded out of jail.

His arraignment will be June 10th at 8:30 a.m.