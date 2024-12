Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza mugshot Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies have released details after arresting a Tice man after a reported stabbing that left a woman injured and a man assaulted in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 1:21 a.m. Sunday about a stabbing at a local residence.

Deputies arrived to find a woman who had sustained stab wounds to her arms, back, legs and torso.

She was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza, a 33-year-old man, after being positively identified by the second victim.

Detectives with the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit responded and assumed control of the

investigation.

The victim said she and her boyfriend, the second victim, were asleep when Sarmiento Lanza allegedly forced his way into their home and began punching both of them before pulling a knife and threatening to kill her.

The boyfriend attempted to shield her and was struck in the head with a glass bottle.

She denied any prior communication with Sarmiento Lanza and said his entry into the house was uninvited and unexpected.

She said she called 911 during the attack, prompting the suspect to flee in a gray SUV.

Deputies later spotted Sarmiento Lanza near the residence and detained him without incident after recovering a red box cutter found on his person.

Detectives observed significant damage to the residence, including the front and bedroom doors, which appeared to have been forced open.

The interior showed signs of a struggle, with broken glass and other debris scattered throughout.

Sarmiento Lanza was transported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office headquarters for questioning. As the investigation continues, charges are pending.