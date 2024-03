In a court appearance Monday morning, Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper, suspects in the Trails End drive murder case, appeared before a judge for an arraignment.

The judge set the case management conference for May 7 at 1:30 p.m., waiving the right to a speedy trial for both Schiano and Harper.

Their attorney would not say what the strategy was.

The case dates back to January when Mario Schiano, Kelly Schiano’s husband, and Anthony Galeotti were found shot dead in Mario’s rural home.

Schiano and Harper face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and could face the death penalty if pursued by the state attorney’s office.

Family members said by phone they do not understand Monday’s arraignment but are still saddened by the situation.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced in a Facebook video a third suspect was arrested and will be extradited to Charlotte County to face charges.

Justin Casagranda, a friend of the family allegedly hired as the gunman, was arrested in Georgia, faces second-degree murder charges in Charlotte County.

When asked by WINK News when Casagranda will be released from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office in Georgia said, “Unfortunately, we do not give out that information for safety and security reasons. You may want to continue to check with the Florida jurisdiction system for updates on their case.”

Lance Dunford, a defense attorney not affiliated with the case said a case management conference typically occurs 40-60 days after an arraignment, where the judge evaluates the progress of the case and sets further deadlines.

Dunford said the state is likely gathering evidence.

“My experience in law enforcement, these state-type cases don’t really ever stop,” said Dunford. “You’re going to have more senior detectives and law enforcement officers who are spearheading this investigation.”

The timeline for a trial after the case management conference varies.