A third arrest has been made in a murder-for-hire case that left two men dead in Charlotte County.

This time, the person arrested is accused of being the shooter.

Charlotte County deputies said Justin Robert Casagranda was hired to pull the trigger and kill two people on Trails End Drive.

They said he’s a longtime friend of the families and even lived in the home until about two years ago.

Deputies said he traveled from Athens, Georgia, where he lives now, to Charlotte County to kill Mario Schiano and Anthony Galeotti.

Casagranda will be brought back here to face charges.

Schiano’s wife, Kelly Schiano, and his close friend Everett Harper, are both in jail, also facing charges for the two murders, which are believed to be connected to drugs.

