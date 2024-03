Credit: WINK News

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Southwest Florida announced the Punta Gorda Pub Crawl collected 7,588 pounds of food during its 12th annual pub crawl.

The event also raised $3,500 for the food bank on Feb. 24.

The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl seeks to encourage community involvement by raising food and dollars while supporting Punta Gorda’s downtown pubs, restaurants and bars.

Approximately 400 people attended this year’s pub crawl, which featured the Ice House Pub, Dean’s South of the Border, The Tiki at Four Points Sheraton, Shorty’s Place, Unwinded and Downtown Gators Bar and Grill.

According to Feeding America, more than 135,250 people in Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades and Hendry counties faced food insecurity in 2021.