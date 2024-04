An accused hitman in a double homicide in Charlotte County will be held in jail without bond.

Justin Casagranda, along with Everett Harper and Kelly Schiano, have been arrested for the murders of Mario Schiano and Anthony Galeotti that occurred on Trails End Drive.

Schiano and Harper were arrested for orchestrating the murder plot, with Casagranda being accused as the gunman who executed the two men.

Casagranda had been held in Georgia for a separate crime.

He was arrested and transferred to the Charlotte County Jail in February.

On Tuesday, Casagranda appeared in court, where a Charlotte County judge deemed him a flight risk.

Detectives reviewing the murder case found audio recordings of Casagranda while in jail telling someone, “When I make bond, I’m gone.”

Due to the audio recordings, Judge Shannon McFee denied Casagranda’s bond, stating that the community would be vulnerable to danger if were to bond out.

He is scheduled to appear in court in May for his arraignment.