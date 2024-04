Q: Any idea of what is happening to the old Red Lobster on 41 near Mooring Line Drive? —Nicholas Zimmerman, Naples

A: Chick-fil-A is proposing a drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Red Lobster restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples, but the project is facing early criticism.

After presenting the plans on behalf of Chick-fil-A to the Naples Design Review Board in a public meeting on April 26, Nick Forthman of Narrate Design was granted an indefinite continuance to redesign the project after hearing concerns from DRB members about the site plan and architecture. “It’s not a walk in the park to get a drive-thru in the city,” said DRB chair Stephen Hruby.

