Middle school tech worker uses CPR skills to save pickleball player’s life

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A man’s heart stopped while playing on the courts near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. His friend rushed for help, finding a school tech worker.
WINK News talked with the hero who is used to fixing technology but now saves lives.
Teachers and students usually call Ezequiel Valentin for help when problems with technology pop up. He has been at Lexington for almost two years now.
Part of his employee training is knowing how to do CPR.
“We start with the CPR training and go through what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest,” said Chelsea Carey, a Lexington Middle School nurse.
Valentin completed this training two weeks ago, but little did he know he would be putting those skills to the test very quickly.
“I was just sitting on the front office, checking students in, and then I opened the door [and a] student and a gentleman came running into the building while that student was holding the door and kept screaming, ‘Help. We need a defibrillator; we need CPR. Can anyone help?'” Valentin said.
So he ran across the street to Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers.
“When I got there, he was not actually breathing,” Valentin said. “He was completely unconscious, and after the first shock, he started gasping for air, but then it rapidly stopped, so then we continued the chest compressions on him, and then as soon as the second shock went through, he started gasping for air even more.”
Before he knew it, EMT arrived and told him that if he hadn’t jumped in, the outcome would have been different.
“My assistant principal was there, and EMT did tell him that if it wasn’t for my response and the defibrillator, he would have not made it,” Valentin said.
He never imagined getting a call for help to save a life, going from tech specialist to lifesaver.