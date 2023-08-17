Firefighters use CPR to save unconscious dog found in burning Golden Gate home

Dog saved by Greater Naples Fire using CPR. CREDIT: GREATER NAPLES FIRE

First responders saved a life using CPR after rushing to a scene where a motorcycle exploded, leading to a Collier County home getting incinerated.

According to Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, crews performed CPR on a dog after finding him unconscious inside the home.

The family said the beloved dog is doing OK. Greater Naples Fire said the fire was accidental and that saving the dog is part of their job.

“Life is always over property,” said Jeff Roll, captain of Greater Naples Fire. “Always life over property, but in the means of, if a homeowner tells us that there’s an animal inside, of course, we’ll go in and try to find that animal.”

A fire broke out at a home in Golden Gate on Wednesday afternoon. Crews put out the fire and then discovered the dog inside the house and quickly went to work reviving the dog using CPR.

“Sometimes, when we have our jackets on, the animal will bite us. At that point, you know the animal is just scared. It’s not trying to hurt you, more times than not. It’s just scared,” said Roll.

The Greater Naples Fire captain told WINK News they have specialized equipment to help in these scenarios.

“There are three different sizes. One would be more for a small cat of some sort. You could even use probably a bird and try to get a bird’s head into it to try and give it oxygen,” said Roll.

Roll wants to ensure everyone remembers one thing.

“Do not go back into the house and try to save your own animal. You don’t have the equipment we wear to go inside of a structure fire,” said Roll. “You need to come to the fire truck and tell us who’s trapped inside the house. Is it your family member, is it your dog, is it your cat, is it your bird?”

Those specialized masks were donated by members of the community. Each bag costs $130, but what makes them different than the ones used by humans is that the animal masks are reusable.