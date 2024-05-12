Cape Coral residents stuck living days without water

WINK News
A quick shower led to a daunting discovery by the Perkins family: They had no water.
And with each quote, the price tag only gets higher. What would have taken days to fix, now will be weeks without water.
“We call somebody out here…Notice that it was at a lower water table so they wanted to remove the pump at another 15 feet connection. were unable to get it out of the ground so going to have to dig a hole new well for about 9, $10,000 was the quote,” said John Perkins III
Water supply has been a problem in the cape for months.
Northeast Cape Coral has been under a water shortage advisory since last November.
“Been Showering at Planet Fitness, getting a gym membership, coin laundry, Tractor Supply for the dogs.” said Perkins III, “Got about 75 gallons of water just jugs and water bottle containers and gallon jugs to flush the toilets wash our hands, brush our teeth, things like that.”
John Perkin’s dad, the homeowner told me over the phone, that he fears it has to do with the city’s growth.
“What concerns me is all these apartment buildings that I see going up all over the place, and how they plan to sustain water to all of these people,” said the homeowner, “That is leaving current existing homeowners with no water, and the time that it’s taking to get new wells drilled to get water to people who don’t have it, and the city’s lack of concern for those people who have been long term residents. That have been taxpaying residents.”
With plans to have all of Cape Coral connected to city water within 15 years, Perkins worries it’ll only get worse over time.
“Can’t be here without water and just trying to get it resolved as quickly as possible it’s you know, just slow frustrating with the city,” said Perkins III