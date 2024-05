In a city with more canals than Venice, Waterfront living isn’t hard to find.

Yet cape coral neighbors like Richard Peppe will tell you that having enough water is a problem.

“The water level in our well has gone up and down. The water in the canals are going up and down,” said Peppe.

Portions of Cape Coral have been in a water shortage advisory since November 2023.

Peppe is paying for the waterfront view but told WINK News the canal can get so low he can’t keep his boat here.

And then there’s his well.

“Pump is pumping. But it’s not, as you know, not getting the gallons of water that I used to get when I first moved here almost 20 years ago,” said Peppe.

What’s changed in that time? An influx of people caused massive growth in the area.

“Growth results in increased water demands, and increased water demands in this area, have resulted in declining water levels over time,” said Mark Elsner, Water Supply Bureau Chief of the South Florida Water Management District.

Elsner said Cape Coral realized in the 80s the area’s natural freshwater systems could not support the growth.

“They realized the Mid-Hawthorn [aquifer] wasn’t sufficient, and they went deeper to the Floridan aquifer. And that’s why the whole city is not on a water shortage restriction. Because city waters coming from a different source other than the Mid-Hawthorn.” said Elsner, “They also realize that there’s irrigation demands, in addition to potable water that need to be met. And that’s when they develop their secondary irrigation system that uses reclaimed water canal water.”

Northeast Cape Coral still relies on the Mid-Hawthorn for water. “The Mid-Hawthorn in the Northeast area is the tippity top of the aquifer in this area.” said Elsner, “So when the water levels drop, this Northeastern area is the first area that’s impacted.”

With 5 homes being built just on Peppe’s street, he wonders why Cape Coral allows more building when there isn’t enough water for the people already here.

The question remains, is all this building sustainable with our current water woes?

The city of Cape Coral couldn’t answer that question for WINK News on Wednesday, but Elsner told WINK News reporter Liz Biro that the plans are in place to make that growth sustainable.

Elsner said it’s not unsustainable as alternative water sources are being developed.

“That’s where the regional utilities are very important,” said Elsner. “This area, they’ve broken it into two or three phases. And the first phase, which is right around the well and the area we’re concerned about, is under construction.”

They expect construction to be complete next year, and homes north of Northeast Pine Island will start getting hooked up as soon as possible. The goal is to have everyone connected to city water within the next 15 years.