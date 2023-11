Concerns over the water levels in Southwest Florida are growing to some, but others are shrugging the information off.

Parts of both Cape Coral and unincorporated Lee County are under mandatory water restrictions due to the low levels of drinking water.

It’s becoming a concern to some because it means their well, which is the source of their home’s water, is at risk of drying up. While some aren’t too worried because they say Cape Coral always runs dry, others remember what it’s like to be without water.

Nevertheless, the water woes aren’t new for northeast Cape Coral residents.

“Every season, it’s what happens,” said Tim Lang, a resident of Northeast Cape Coral.

However, Mark Elsner from the South Florida Water Management District said water levels in the Mid-Hathorn aquifer, which most homes in the area depend on, are at a record low.

“This is a serious situation. There have been issues in the past with dry well, complaints, and people had to replace their drinking water wells because they weren’t drilled deep enough. This is the primary source for drinking water in this area,” said Elsner.

Mercury Morgan keenly knows that struggle.

“I think maybe a year ago, the pump went out because the wall was real low,” said Morgan.

“Couldn’t shower or wash clothes, so it was an issue,” said Morgan.

The district is issuing once-a-week irrigation restrictions to keep that from happening again and protect drinking water. Those restrictions mean neighbors can only water their lawns once a week.

“One of the largest uses for that: water irrigation. So that’s why we’re focusing on irrigation restrictions to try to minimize that use,” said Elsner.

Elsner said there’s no exact timeline for how long the restrictions will last, but they could last until May.

“These could be in place through the rest of the dry season until the rains return and we see improvement in the aquifer,” said Elsner.

Morgan admits it’s not ideal, but it’s better than completely losing his water.

“It stinks,” said Morgan, “but, like I said, it has to do with nature. We can’t do anything about that.”

The South Florida Water Management District told WINK News that the city will enforce water restrictions for the area affected in Cape Coral, and those in the unincorporated area of Lee County will be monitored by county staff.

Click here to learn more about the water restrictions for areas of Cape Coral and unincorporated Lee County.