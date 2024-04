We are so used to hearing firefighters running into a burning home, but this time it was two Cape Coral police officers.

Dramatic body camera video shows two people getting rescued as an oxygen tank explodes in their home.

WINK News reporter Asha Patel had the chance to speak to their daughter on Monday. She describes the last two weeks as a total nightmare, but she can’t thank the two heroes who saved her parents enough.

A video that Shannon Korzeniewski will never forget because the man and woman you see getting rescued are her parents.

“When I saw that, the feeling inside me, I just broke down in tears cause I had no idea how exactly it went down,” said Korzeniewski, “You can only imagine, and to see my parents the distress they were in.”

Investigators say the fire started on March 27 on Southwest 23rd Street from a possible oxygen tank explosion.

Officers rescued a woman, a man, and their two dogs before the fire department arrived at the scene.

In the video, you can see her dad being lifted out of his wheelchair and taken out of the smoke-filled garage and the officers taking turns using a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Korzeniewski shared heartbreaking photos with WINK of how the home looked after the fire.

“the house is currently back in the studs. We lost everything. When I say we, it’s my parents, but everything we ever owned,” said Korzeniewski.

When Korzeniewski interviewed with WINK News, she was in a hospital parking lot, because since the fire, her father hasn’t been home.

“Probably for the last few weeks now, my dad has been in the hospital with other health complications, so we have my mom at a hotel, and my dad is in the hospital. We are going back and forth between the two,” said Korzeniewski.

While he is still in the hospital, Korzeniewski does have one thing to say to all the people who jumped in to save her parents, Especially the two officers:

“if it wasn’t for them, our parents would not be here today, so thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”