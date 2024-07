People with the Support Jaycee Park organization are outraged after the ribbons and decorations they placed on trees in Jaycee Park were taken down by the City of Cape Coral.

“I’m enraged. I couldn’t even sleep last night. I am angry,” said Kathleen Lopez.

Lopez is part of the Save the Jaycee Park organization. This weekend, several trees at Jaycee Park were dressed up with yellow ribbons and pictures to honor our veterans and first responders.

“I told our park maintenance guy I put them up, don’t tell anybody. We were gonna take them down after 4th of July,” said Lopez. “He said he was only worried about debris falling off. I told him every morning I’ll watch, and if it fell, I’ll pick it up and take it home.”

The ribbons and photos were not up for long, causing confusion and anger.

“I got all these calls, ‘They’ve taken them all down, they taken them all down.’ What did they do to our flags? Our honorees?” said Lopez.

They were taken down and thrown away.

In a statement, the City of Cape Coral told WINK News:

On Saturday, ribbons were left at the park without prior communication with the Parks and Recreation Department. On Monday, the ribbons were removed as part of routine maintenance.” City of Cape Coral

But people like Lopez say they should have received some type of warning, and they really just want the city and city leaders to leave the park alone.

“The city doesn’t want anything the people of our town want, and it’s really disheartening,” said Lopez. “I never lived in a town where the city is so unresponsive to the people who are paying for the upgrades.”

Lopez said the plan was to take them down after the 4th of July, and she really wants to know where the ribbons and photos are now.

The city of Cape Coral adds that they do deeply value and support its veterans.