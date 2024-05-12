WINK News

Watch Now

Gabriel Iglesias coming to Hertz Arena

Published: Updated:
fluffy

Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy‘ Iglesias will be performing a comedy set in Estero this November.

Iglesias will perform in Estero as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ Tour on Sunday, November 10.

Iglesias is a comedian and actor whose acting credits include several blockbuster films, such as Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Haunted House 2, and Coco.

Most recently, Iglesias announced that his fourth and fifth Netflix comedy specials will be taped later this year, with one of them taking place at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida this July.

Tickets for the Estero show can be purchased here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.