Gabriel Iglesias coming to Hertz Arena

A quick shower led to a daunting discovery by the Perkins family: They had no water.
In a city with more canals than Venice, water in Cape Coral doesn’t seem that hard to find. Interestingly enough, some people say their water is running dry. That’s why the city wants to hear from you. On Monday, the city will host a water conservation town hall. Since last November, Northeast Cape Coral has […]
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation issued the seven figure fine to Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance Company for violating a number of Florida laws when handling some of its Hurricane Ian- related claims.
Hundreds of people walked one mile with the goal of raising awareness of mental health challenges.
The Weather Authority has your Mother’s Day forecast. For Sunday, things heat up with highs in the 90s, but it is less humid out.
The crack of the bat is something these little league players never thought they’d get to see again here on Fort Myers Beach.
The aunt and father of Christopher Horne Jr. have been released Saturday afternoon.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a knife-wielding customer, a fish named ‘Bean,’ and an update on a double shooting.
For Hurricane Preparedness Week, we are recapping the importance of taking action to be better prepared for when a storm develops.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said to expect a warm weekend, but there is a present for Mom on Sunday – lower humidity.
New details have emerged surrounding the arrest of a woman whose 16-year-old son is accused of being involved in the murder of Kayla Rincon-Miller, and now her husband and sister are also in jail.
Fort Myers Police confirm that there is a death investigation at the corner of Market Street and brown street.
Michael Slabach often researches ideas, finding a new balance of layers, color, texture and selective glassware to turn his drinks into art.
Affordable housing is a rare sighting these days, but one city is making it a priority.
Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy‘ Iglesias will be performing a comedy set in Estero this November.
Iglesias will perform in Estero as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ Tour on Sunday, November 10.
Iglesias is a comedian and actor whose acting credits include several blockbuster films, such as Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Haunted House 2, and Coco.
Most recently, Iglesias announced that his fourth and fifth Netflix comedy specials will be taped later this year, with one of them taking place at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida this July.
Tickets for the Estero show can be purchased here.