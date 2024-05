Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a mild and humid Monday morning with near-record high afternoon temperatures mixed with isolated storms inland this evening.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “We will stay dry and hot with near record high temperatures in the forecast this afternoon along the coast. Inland we will see showers and storms developing later this afternoon and into the evening.”

Maloch then continues to mention that the storms have the potential to become stronger as the Storm Prediction Center has released a level 1 risk in some areas this Monday evening.

Monday morning is beginning milder and more humid with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

We are going to see one of the hottest days so far this year with highs in the lower to mid 90s. “Feel like” temperatures will range from 98° to 103°.

Coastal communities will remain dry today with isolated storms developing inland.

Some of those storms inland today could become stronger so parts of Glades, Hendry and Highlands counties are under a Level 1 risk for severe storms.

We will be starting Tuesday quite warm and humid as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will be hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Temperatures will feel quite hot as well with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97° to 102°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with a few showers and storms popping up both in the morning and in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning will begin even milder and more humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible Wednesday morning and afternoon with both coastal and inland communities seeing that rain.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Luckily, they won’t feel as hot thanks to that rain chance and cloud cover.

