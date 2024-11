Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms due to the outer bands of Hurricane Rafael this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “While Hurricane Rafael is tracking west, Southwest Florida has felt minimal impacts and will continue to do so this Thursday. Expect isolated storms to occur along the coast this afternoon.”

Thursday

Warm, humid, and breezy conditions continue this Thursday, and Hurricane Rafael is nearby but heading away from Florida.

Isolated rain and storms will be along the coast throughout the afternoon, but many of you will once again stay dry today.

Highs will be quite warm and in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday

Slightly drier conditions will change your plans for Friday.

Temperatures will also be slightly cooler, with lows in the low 70s on Friday morning.

Most of you will stay dry, but a stray shower will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday

A few clouds and pleasant temperatures will be with us to start Saturday morning.

Sun and clouds and mainly dry conditions continue for your afternoon plans.

Highs will continue to be warm and in the upper 80s.