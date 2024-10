Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking more scattered rain and storms that may impact your Friday afternoon and evening plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Showers and storms are to be expected throughout the afternoon and evening, possibly impacting your Friday night plans. Isolated storms can be expected along the coast during your evening commute hours.”

Friday

Starting mainly dry Friday morning with a few coastal showers possible.

While lunchtime will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the afternoon and continue through the evening.

This means we will have rain and storms around for Friday evening high school football games.

Highs will be warm once again and in the lower 90s.

Saturday

Go ahead and make some outdoor plans for Saturday, as a lot of rain will move in for Sunday and continue through much of next week.

While we still will be tracking scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening, rain coverage will be far less than what’s on the way.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday

Heavy rain and storms are on the way and will begin to move in on Sunday.

This rain will continue through Wednesday, and parts of Southwest Florida could see more than 8″ of rain through the middle of the week.

Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, highs will be cooler and in the mid-80s.

The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on a lot of activity in the tropics.

The Weather Authority Team is tracking Hurricane Kirk, a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Leslie in the Eastern Atlantic, and another area to watch in the Gulf of Mexico.

The good news is that the strongest tropical systems, Hurricane Kirk and Tropical Storm Leslie, are forecast to stay in the Atlantic and far away from land.

WINK News Weather Authority Meteorologists are more focused on the disturbance that has a medium chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

According to Maloch, a broad area of low pressure will be spinning in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and early next week.

This area of low pressure and an approaching cold front is the main reason why we’ll see heavy rain.

We are also watching the chance for tropical development.

If tropical development occurs, the smaller area of low pressure within the broad area bringing rain would be closest to Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Regardless of development, high winds and storm surge will not be a threat for this event; freshwater flooding is the main threat.

Rain and Storms

Scattered to Widespread rain and storms are the main threat for next week, regardless of tropical development.

Models are predicting 4-8″ of rain over the next seven days, with some showing amounts as high as 8-10″.

The Weather Authority will closely watch this trend for heavy rain and high rain totals.

This rain is coming when our ground is already saturated, and ponding and or flooding looks to be a real possibility in some communities next week.

This is an early alert for some of you who get impacts when we have heavy, soaking rains.

Now is a great time to check on your gutters and see how water is directed away from your homes.

Check on your neighbor’s homes as well, as they might be sending water from their roofs toward your home, too.

