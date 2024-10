The Weather Authority predicts that we will start the day with temperatures in the 70s and top out in the mid-to upper 80s.

A similar weather forecast from Saturday is expected as high pressure remains in control, allowing for lots of sunshine.

Isolated rain can’t be ruled out today, primarily in areas to the south. However, rain chances overall stay rather low, yet again today, in Southwest Florida.

Dry conditions stick around for the start of the work week. This will allow temperatures to warm up a little more, reaching the upper 80s across the area.

Sun and clouds stay for most all of the week, with just a stray shower possible.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, a cold front will sweep south! While it won’t cool us down entirely, morning lows will be in the mid to upper 60s for the later part of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s — we’ll take it!

Drier air sticks around until about Saturday when we are expecting our rain chances to increase again.

Boating conditions continue to improve across Southwest Florida. Winds are out of the northeast around 10 to 15 knots, then shifting to the north later in the day.

The Gulf wave heights are 1 to 3 feet with a moderate chop in our bays.

We are only watching one area in the tropics, and its chances of development have decreased in the past 24 hours.

There is only a low, 20% chance of developing and there is no threat to Southwest Florida. Leslie is now post-tropical, so no named systems are in the Atlantic basin.