The Weather Authority says if you liked yesterday’s mild temperatures in the low 80s, you are going to be a fan of today’s forecast, too.

It will be another seasonal day with sun and clouds across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching yet again topping out in the low 80s.

Winds are out of the east around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We stay dry thanks to high pressure dominating our forecast over the next couple of days.

Monday

Temperatures are slightly warmer for the start of the work week, reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Rain chances stay minimal due to high pressure in control.

This week

There will start to be a shift in our weather pattern by midweek.

Moisture and energy from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sara will come into play along with a strong cold front.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms throughout the day.

Following that, a blast of cold air will usher its way in and by the end of the week, we will be waking up to temperatures in the 50s across Southwest Florida.

Boating

It’s another beautiful day to head out on the boat or to the beach with the winds out of the east around 5 to 10 knots.

There is a light chop in our bays and inland waters.

Gulf wave heights are reaching around 1 to 2 feet. Sun and clouds overhead will allow for a pleasant and warm afternoon.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Sara continues to bring heavy rain over Belize and portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Sara has produced a tremendous amount of rain in Honduras.

Data from the Honduras indicates that there have been reports of around 40 inches of rain in areas.

Sara is expected to dissipate in the next day or so, and then its remnants will work into the Gulf of Mexico.