The Weather Authority is tracking a beautiful Sunday in store across Southwest Florida, with afternoon highs only topping out in the low 70s.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout the day.

Winds are light out of the north, around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

No rain is in the forecast as we see dry air overhead.

Monday

Temperatures will be slightly warmer to kick off Christmas week, reaching the upper 70s in the afternoon.

It will be a very seasonal day as our average high this time of year is around 77 degrees.

This week

As we go throughout the week, we will see an increase in moisture.

This will allow rain chances to tick up by midweek.

High temperatures will warm up to the low 80s for Christmas Day and Hanukkah.

There is still a lot of disagreement with the models as far as rain on Christmas. Some models show a few isolated showers in the afternoon, while others keep the 25th dry.

Our WINK Weather Authority team will continue to keep you up to date with the latest.

Beach and boating

It’s a cool and comfortable day for beachgoers and boaters.

Winds are out of the north, around 5 to 10 knots, with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

The Gulf wave heights are topping out around 2 to 3 feet.

It will be a bit chilly on the water, with Gulf water temperatures reaching the mid- to upper 60s.