Helicopter preparing to drop water buck on brush fire. CREDIT: HELEN HIGAZY

Multiple crews are responding to a fire that has broken out in an area around Golden Gate in Collier County, forcing the evacuation of several homes.

According to the Division of Forestry, the fire spans seven acres in size and is 95% contained.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is located around Sixth Avenue Northeast and Everglades Boulevard.

Impacted homes along Sixth Avenue Northeast are being evacuated.

Helicopters and crews continue dousing the flames with water. They have dumped about 20 buckets full of water on the fire.

Helicopters are headed toward the fire with more water.

Eastbound traffic is shut down on Sixth Ave Northeast and Fourth Avenue Northeast, but Everglades Boulevard is open.

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when we have it.