Mrs. Rocio Nycum, credited for saving a student’s life. CREDIT: Gateway Elementary School

A Gateway Elementary School ESOL paraprofessional is being recognized for saving a student’s life.

According to the school via Facebook, Mrs. Rocio Nycum saved a student’s life in the cafeteria when she started choking.

Mrs. Rocio immediately took action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

She was presented flowers by the school administration and the school resource officer.