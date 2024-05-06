New Starbucks off Colonial expected to add to traffic headaches

It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.

“This traffic is a nightmare,” said O’Donnell. “It’s crazy. You can’t even get through.”

There are already the Chick-fil-A lines and the Walmart madness, and now, a brand new, first-of-its-kind Starbucks drive-through is on its way.

The drive-through will have two lanes: one for ordering on the app and another for those who just want to order and wait.

O’Donnell says she’d rather pack up her stuff and drive away.

“You add a Starbucks. You know, I think it’s time to move. I picture myself moving to the Panhandle. It’s going to be crazy,” said O’Donnell. “Starbucks can go to the wayside. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t say that on TV.”

Last September, the City of Fort Myers gave developers the go-ahead to build the 1,700-square-foot Starbucks.

Mayor Kevin Anderson told WINK News reporter Claire Galt that the city is currently in the permitting process.

“Permitting can be a slow process. At this point, I don’t have any indication of when construction will start or when it will be completed,” said Anderson.

Niko Whitaker hopes the process will take as long as possible because he has to make his shift at Walmart and navigate through the packed parking lot.

“That’ll definitely bring a lot more business, which I mean is good for the community, in a sense,” said Whitaker, “but whenever other people that are local can’t get to work and stuff, it kind of hurts everybody else here.”

Will this new Starbucks actually brew up more problems?

Transportation consultants looked to see if the intersection could handle the possible traffic volume.

The city’s study found it could.

“That was a factor that was looked at when we went before the planning board,” said Anderson. “It’s been considered in this.”