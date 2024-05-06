New Starbucks off Colonial expected to add to traffic headaches

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
“This traffic is a nightmare,” said O’Donnell. “It’s crazy. You can’t even get through.”
There are already the Chick-fil-A lines and the Walmart madness, and now, a brand new, first-of-its-kind Starbucks drive-through is on its way.
The drive-through will have two lanes: one for ordering on the app and another for those who just want to order and wait.
O’Donnell says she’d rather pack up her stuff and drive away.
“You add a Starbucks. You know, I think it’s time to move. I picture myself moving to the Panhandle. It’s going to be crazy,” said O’Donnell. “Starbucks can go to the wayside. I’m sorry. I shouldn’t say that on TV.”
Last September, the City of Fort Myers gave developers the go-ahead to build the 1,700-square-foot Starbucks.
Mayor Kevin Anderson told WINK News reporter Claire Galt that the city is currently in the permitting process.
“Permitting can be a slow process. At this point, I don’t have any indication of when construction will start or when it will be completed,” said Anderson.
Niko Whitaker hopes the process will take as long as possible because he has to make his shift at Walmart and navigate through the packed parking lot.
“That’ll definitely bring a lot more business, which I mean is good for the community, in a sense,” said Whitaker, “but whenever other people that are local can’t get to work and stuff, it kind of hurts everybody else here.”
Will this new Starbucks actually brew up more problems?
Transportation consultants looked to see if the intersection could handle the possible traffic volume.
The city’s study found it could.
“That was a factor that was looked at when we went before the planning board,” said Anderson. “It’s been considered in this.”