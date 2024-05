Work on the Colonial and Fowler intersection in Fort Myers is underway, and there are many moving parts.

You can expect delays and will need to figure out a way around the construction and the blocked-off right turns, but that’s not stopping some drivers from turning anyway.

This week, The Florida Department of Transportation is no longer allowing right turns on Colonial Boulevard to Fowler Street and vice versa, but many drivers are turning anyway and ignoring the construction signs.

FDOT said if you are driving in the area, you need to follow the posted detour signs. People who live in the area say drivers who ignore all the signs create a safety hazard for those riding bikes or crossing the street.

“I live right around here, and my boyfriend and I ride our bikes and take evening rides,” said Desirea Johnson. “In the evening, it’s riskier because sometimes cars aren’t gonna see the bikes, and especially if they are coming and wiping around the turn. They are just used to making there is no one stopping them from doing it, so they will keep doing it.”

The other thing to pay attention to is that Colonial will be reduced to two lanes in this same area during this construction phase.

FDOT said the project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.