WINK News caught dozens of drivers ignoring the signs, turning right and putting others’ lives at risk at the right turn on Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street.

It’s something the Florida Department of Transportation is asking drivers to stop doing before someone gets hurt.

Over the course of one hour, our news crew watched as nearly 50 drivers made a righthand turn where they shouldn’t, even when pedestrians were making their way across the street.

FDOT is working on an improvement project in the area, closing the right turn lanes at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Fowler Street.

Patricia Pichette, FDOT District 1’s communication specialist, points out why the signs are up.

“We have a lot of MOT [Maintenance of Traffic] signage; we have message boards. There are barrels and cones. There’s a suggested detour. All of that is signage that precedes the intersection so that drivers know how to negotiate it when they get there,” Pichette said.

The problem is that drivers are choosing to ignore it, all to avoid a detour.

“We’re trying to protect people, but if you go against a detour or go around a detour, and you cause a crash, you’re going to be cited for doing so. It’s really not in anyone’s best interest to ignore the detour,” Pichette said.

In fact, the Fort Myers Police Department has already conducted 41 stops and issued 18 citations to these drivers in the past two weeks, all because they failed to follow the signs.

Pichette said she understands it feels like a pain right now but adds it will all be worth it soon.

“They are annoyed, and we thank them for their patience, and we ask for their continued patience, but in the end, the end result will be relieved congestion and better pedestrian and cyclist safety, so bear with us. Both of those end goals are worth being patient for,” Pichette said.

Pichette said if everything goes according to plan, construction is expected to be complete by mid-2024.