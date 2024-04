Some United States representatives are taking matters into their own hands to help those threatened by more expensive flood insurance.

For weeks WINK News has told you about FEMA threatening to pull the 25% flood insurance discount.

When that happened U.S. representative Byron Donalds said he would have talks with FEMA himself.

Donalds and Senator Rick Scott are introducing legislation that would give a tax reduction to those paying flood insurance.

Congressman Donalds told WINK News those conversations with FEMA haven’t been met with much of a response at all.

He personally cannot ensure the discount stays in place, but what he can do is bring legislation that could help provide some relief.

Neighbors are feeling the stress from how much insurance costs, and many are making plans to move.

“We’re both retired, both retired. We’re on a limited income,” said Bob Joanne.

“One block over is for sale. That house just sold next to us. That house is up for sale,” said Tyler. “Financially, we don’t really have a choice.”

Donalds said he hears you even though he’s not hearing from FEMA.

“When we try to get an understanding of especially risk rating 2.0, with FEMA, frankly, we’ve been met with not much of a response at all,” said Donalds.

There are a few tools Congress has at its disposal, one of which is House Resolution 8102. The resolution is, in part, a response to Southwest Floridians possibly losing the flood insurance discounts.

It won’t bring them back, but Donalds said it would provide a tax reduction for those with flood insurance.

“What we want to accomplish is trying to help citizens here. Citizens around the country who are dealing with the impacts of elevated insurance costs is something that’s occurring,” said Donalds.

Senator Scott introduced it in the Senate. The proposed resolution would apply to both national flood insurance programs and private insurance policyholders.