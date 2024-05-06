Family dealing with two losses in quick succession

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Only on WINK News, you will hear from the mother of 19-year-old Hunter Hughes.
Hunter was the victim of a crash on State Road 31, near the Lee and Charlotte County line.
He collided with a car hauler that was going in the other direction on Wednesday.
Tracey Hughes, Hunter’s father, suddenly passed away two weeks ago.
Hunter’s mother, Heather Maldonado, told WINK News that Hunter had just given an emotional and brave eulogy at his father’s funeral.
Hunter credited his father for giving him all the traits that made him who he was.
Hunter’s sister said they were one and the same. They told WINK News Hunter handled the death of his dad with maturity and strength.
When the crash happened, he was about to start his third day back at work.
The last thing the family expected was for Hunter to join his father so soon.
“I don’t know how to say it other than they must be together,” said Mirasia Beal, Hunter’s sister. “They have to be because what are the chances? And the way that they bonded here, on Earth. It only makes sense that we lost him so that they can be together.”
Hunter’s family is dealing with all of the costs associated with losing a loved one. They thank the community for all their love and support during this troubling time.