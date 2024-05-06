Family dealing with two losses in quick succession

A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.

Only on WINK News, you will hear from the mother of 19-year-old Hunter Hughes.

Hunter was the victim of a crash on State Road 31, near the Lee and Charlotte County line.

He collided with a car hauler that was going in the other direction on Wednesday.

Tracey Hughes, Hunter’s father, suddenly passed away two weeks ago.

Hunter’s mother, Heather Maldonado, told WINK News that Hunter had just given an emotional and brave eulogy at his father’s funeral.

Hunter credited his father for giving him all the traits that made him who he was.

Hunter’s sister said they were one and the same. They told WINK News Hunter handled the death of his dad with maturity and strength.

When the crash happened, he was about to start his third day back at work.

The last thing the family expected was for Hunter to join his father so soon.

“I don’t know how to say it other than they must be together,” said Mirasia Beal, Hunter’s sister. “They have to be because what are the chances? And the way that they bonded here, on Earth. It only makes sense that we lost him so that they can be together.”

Hunter’s family is dealing with all of the costs associated with losing a loved one. They thank the community for all their love and support during this troubling time.