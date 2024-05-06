Bones found on Sanibel concern beachgoers

WINK News
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
A Sunday beach day turned into quite the discovery at Lighthouse Beach Park.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
“The tide was going out, creating a pull between the sandbar and the beach, and she was looking for shells and she goes, ‘This is a weird-looking shell,'” said Bryan Scolet, who found the bones.
Scolet and his wife were shelling and swimming like usual when his wife found what appeared to be a strange-looking shell.
“I go, ‘Let me see that,’ and I go, ‘That’s not a shell; that’s a bone,’ and she goes, ‘How do you know, because it’s hallow in the middle?'” Scolet said.
That’s when Scolet called the Sanibel Police Department.
“So, we waited for the officer to show up, and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, we see this a lot because of the shrimpers use all kinds of various things out there, and they wash on shore,'” Scolet said.
We spoke with Eric Johnson, Sanibel’s public information officer. He said this isn’t as unusual as you might think.
“It’s pretty common, actually. Crab fishermen like to use pork bones and other animal scraps when they are fishing, so it’s not uncommon for people to find,” Jackson said.
But to be sure, the Sanibel Police Department is sending the bones over to the medical examiner.
“Get the photos to the medical examiner and the bones to the medical examiner so the experts can look at it and determine what it is,” Jackson said.
It should take about a week or so to find out if these are bones and what type they are. The Sanibel Police Department said if you come across something that doesn’t look right, just give them a call.