Man suspected of threatening pickelballers with machete

A man has been arrested after authorities say he chased a group of pickleball players off a Naples court.

“I don’t know. It just seemed like he snapped,” said William Nehrkorn, father of one of the pickleball players.

53-year-old Pelican Marsh maintenance worker Joseph Devalle ran toward Nehrkorn’s son and friends, not with a paddle but a machete.

According to the arrest report, Devalle told the group of men the courts were closing, but as they started to leave, the men heard screaming, leading to Devalle racing towards them.

“Then all of a sudden, I heard the squealing of tires, and the person who tried to kill them with the machete came roaring into the parking lot,” said Nehrkorn.

Nehrkron goes on to describe how the situation made him feel.

“He jumps out of his truck, and that was just so so scary because I don’t know what he would’ve had in his pocket. I was looking to see if he had anything in his hand to cause us harm with,” said Nehrkorn. ” And then he came right over to my son and threatened him, so I had to get in between.”

When the Collier County sheriff’s office got to the scene, they detained Devalle, writing that he smelled of alcohol.

Davelle was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.