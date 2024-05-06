Man suspected of threatening pickelballers with machete

WINK News
Saint Matthew House told Wink News that 20% of the people they shelter are over 60 years old.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
A man has been arrested after authorities say he chased a group of pickleball players off a Naples court.
“I don’t know. It just seemed like he snapped,” said William Nehrkorn, father of one of the pickleball players.
53-year-old Pelican Marsh maintenance worker Joseph Devalle ran toward Nehrkorn’s son and friends, not with a paddle but a machete.
According to the arrest report, Devalle told the group of men the courts were closing, but as they started to leave, the men heard screaming, leading to Devalle racing towards them.
“Then all of a sudden, I heard the squealing of tires, and the person who tried to kill them with the machete came roaring into the parking lot,” said Nehrkorn.
Nehrkron goes on to describe how the situation made him feel.
“He jumps out of his truck, and that was just so so scary because I don’t know what he would’ve had in his pocket. I was looking to see if he had anything in his hand to cause us harm with,” said Nehrkorn. ” And then he came right over to my son and threatened him, so I had to get in between.”
When the Collier County sheriff’s office got to the scene, they detained Devalle, writing that he smelled of alcohol.
Davelle was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.