Turtle Club in Naples reopens

Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
Wildlife officials discovered the 13 dead endangered Florida panther of the year, matching 2023’s total reported mortalities less than halfway into the year.
The North Port Library will be closed through Saturday while work is being done to the entryway.
During the closure books and other borrowed items can be returned to nearby locations.
It was a very exciting day for one restaurant in Naples.
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Guest said the place looks amazing inside and out.
Mick Moore and Patrick Tierney own the restaurant, and since 1988, their mission has been to serve great food in an eye-catching environment by friendly and hospitable people.
Moore’s grandfather bought the restaurant in 1968, and back then, it was in the neighborhood’s only beach motel.
It’s now the Vanderbilt Beach Resort.
“We are a little slice of old Florida,” said Moore. “I think we are probably the last family-owned hotel on the beach in Collier County, and we strive to try to stay true to our old florida roots in the way we do things with design and atmosphere while still having all the most modern amenities and great modern cuisine.”
They had a line out the door Monday morning, and they’re thankful for everyone’s support.