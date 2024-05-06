WINK News

Turtle Club in Naples reopens

Reporter: Michelle Alvarez
It was a very exciting day for one restaurant in Naples.

Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.

Guest said the place looks amazing inside and out.

Mick Moore and Patrick Tierney own the restaurant, and since 1988, their mission has been to serve great food in an eye-catching environment by friendly and hospitable people.

Moore’s grandfather bought the restaurant in 1968, and back then, it was in the neighborhood’s only beach motel.

It’s now the Vanderbilt Beach Resort.

“We are a little slice of old Florida,” said Moore. “I think we are probably the last family-owned hotel on the beach in Collier County, and we strive to try to stay true to our old florida roots in the way we do things with design and atmosphere while still having all the most modern amenities and great modern cuisine.”

They had a line out the door Monday morning, and they’re thankful for everyone’s support.

