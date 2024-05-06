Increasing amount of homeless seniors in SWFL

WINK News
Saint Matthew House told Wink News that 20% of the people they shelter are over 60 years old.
A man has been arrested after authorities say he chased a group of pickleball players off a Naples court. “I don’t know. It just seemed like he snapped,” said William Nehrkorn, father of one of the pickleball players. 53-year-old Pelican Marsh maintenance worker Joseph Devalle ran toward Nehrkorn’s son and friends, not with a paddle […]
Following a 19-month closure because of Hurricane Ian, the Turtle Club has reopened.
Many already know the drill when hurricane season is around the corner.
A husband and wife found what appeared to be bones. What type and where they came from is being investigated.
Alico Arena was packed this weekend as Florida Gulf Coast University graduated 1,900 students in four ceremonies.
Shoulder replacement is the third most common replacement in the US, following hip and knee replacement.
Kevin Daly is the voice of the Lee County Teachers Union, and he says he knows firsthand the struggle teachers experience across the state.
It’s a venti-sized traffic nightmare. That’s how Gina O’Donnell envisions the future of this plaza.
They’re a Naples-based non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger both locally and throughout the country.
A teenager will not get to celebrate turning 21 years old with friends, can’t put a smile on his family member’s faces and will never get to see his mother again.
Israeli leaders approved a military operation into the Gaza Strip city of Rafah, and Israeli forces were striking targets in the area, officials announced Monday, hours after Hamas announced it had accepted an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal.
It was the right place, at the right time, and that right place was near the pickleball court.
A local non-profit is calling one lawsuit a battle for who controls the water in the State of Florida. Three major sugar companies filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the design and intended use of the Everglades Agriculture Area (EAA) Reservoir.
Sunday was a day to remember the six million men, women and children lost in the Holocaust.
The Sunshine State seems like the perfect place to spend your golden years, until it isn’t. Locally, we’re seeing an increased amount of seniors battling homelessness.
We had the chance to talk to Ralph Woolam and hear his story.
He said a number of things caused him to lose his home, but some of the biggest hurdles included trying to keep up with rising rent prices on a fixed income and securing a job in a world centered around technology.
Being homeless is a struggle most of us can’t imagine, but when you’re a senior like Woolam, every day is even more of an uphill battle.
“It can be daunting and scary. I’ve been mugged. I’ve been stolen from,” Woolam said.
Woolam moved to Florida in 1980. He said the living was good until rent prices rose to a level he couldn’t keep up with.
“When you’re talking over $1,000 a month? It makes it harder for folks, especially for my generation,” he said.
And interviewing for jobs at an older age is another challenge.
“There’s a certain point in life where you got to back up. You’re just considered over the hill,” he said.
That’s how he ended up at St. Matthew’s House’s Campbell Lodge in Naples, where he is looking for a fresh start.
“I ran into a few unfortunate incidents, and I was gonna start over, and I said, all right, I just decided I’ve heard about this place, and I came down here,” he said.
St. Matthew’s House has seen a dramatic increase in seniors in its shelters in recent months.
Michael Nojunas, the director of the Campbell Lodge, said that about a third of their population is considered senior.
“These are individuals who worked their whole lives and through no fault of their own, suffered the rising housing costs, the rising cost of food, energy. It’s just become unmanageable for their fixed incomes,” Nojunas said.
And while it’s not a permanent solution…
“We do have to figure out what the next steps look like,” he said.
Woolam said it’s given him the time and space to have a fighting chance. He said he is in a much better frame of mind than a few months ago.
Some solutions are in the works. St. Matthew’s House told us it’s seen a rise in senior share websites, which pair seniors with roommates of a similar age and allow them to share rent.
It also gives them a companion, helping to combat the loneliness many elders face. Those we spoke with said if you find yourself running into the same senior on a regular basis, strike up a conversation with them. It may help them more than you know.