Increasing amount of homeless seniors in SWFL

The Sunshine State seems like the perfect place to spend your golden years, until it isn’t. Locally, we’re seeing an increased amount of seniors battling homelessness.

Saint Matthew House told WINK News that 20% of the people they shelter are over 60 years old.

We had the chance to talk to Ralph Woolam and hear his story.

He said a number of things caused him to lose his home, but some of the biggest hurdles included trying to keep up with rising rent prices on a fixed income and securing a job in a world centered around technology.

Being homeless is a struggle most of us can’t imagine, but when you’re a senior like Woolam, every day is even more of an uphill battle.

“It can be daunting and scary. I’ve been mugged. I’ve been stolen from,” Woolam said.

Woolam moved to Florida in 1980. He said the living was good until rent prices rose to a level he couldn’t keep up with.

“When you’re talking over $1,000 a month? It makes it harder for folks, especially for my generation,” he said.

And interviewing for jobs at an older age is another challenge.

“There’s a certain point in life where you got to back up. You’re just considered over the hill,” he said.

That’s how he ended up at St. Matthew’s House’s Campbell Lodge in Naples, where he is looking for a fresh start.

“I ran into a few unfortunate incidents, and I was gonna start over, and I said, all right, I just decided I’ve heard about this place, and I came down here,” he said.

St. Matthew’s House has seen a dramatic increase in seniors in its shelters in recent months.

Michael Nojunas, the director of the Campbell Lodge, said that about a third of their population is considered senior.

“These are individuals who worked their whole lives and through no fault of their own, suffered the rising housing costs, the rising cost of food, energy. It’s just become unmanageable for their fixed incomes,” Nojunas said.

And while it’s not a permanent solution…

“We do have to figure out what the next steps look like,” he said.

Woolam said it’s given him the time and space to have a fighting chance. He said he is in a much better frame of mind than a few months ago.

Some solutions are in the works. St. Matthew’s House told us it’s seen a rise in senior share websites, which pair seniors with roommates of a similar age and allow them to share rent.

It also gives them a companion, helping to combat the loneliness many elders face. Those we spoke with said if you find yourself running into the same senior on a regular basis, strike up a conversation with them. It may help them more than you know.